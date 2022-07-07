Dr. Sawicki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Sawicki, DPM
Overview
Dr. Richard Sawicki, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Niagara Falls, NY. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE.
Locations
Richard L Sawicki Dpm8657 Buffalo Ave, Niagara Falls, NY 14304 Directions (716) 283-3338
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Was able to be seen for an emergency apt almost immediately. Office was kind, caring and compassionate. Dr was very thorough and friendly.
About Dr. Richard Sawicki, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1598846941
Education & Certifications
- HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sawicki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sawicki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sawicki has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sawicki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sawicki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sawicki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sawicki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sawicki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.