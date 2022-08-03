See All Urologists in Lansing, MI
Dr. Richard Sarle, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Richard Sarle, MD

Urology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Richard Sarle, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Sparrow Carson Hospital, Sparrow Clinton Hospital, Sparrow Eaton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.

Dr. Sarle works at Sparrow Medical Group Urology in Lansing, MI with other offices in Clarkston, MI, Dearborn, MI and Rochester Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Sparrow Medical Group Urology
    1114 E Michigan Ave Ste 300, Lansing, MI 48912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Clarkston Medical Group
    5701 Bow Pointe Dr Ste 250, Clarkston, MI 48346 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 620-6660
  3. 3
    Michigan Institute of Urology - Dearborn
    18100 Oakwood Blvd Ste 315, Dearborn, MI 48124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 271-0066
  4. 4
    Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C.
    1202 Walton Blvd Ste 211, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 650-4699

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sparrow Carson Hospital
  • Sparrow Clinton Hospital
  • Sparrow Eaton Hospital
  • Sparrow Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Prostate Cancer
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Prostate Cancer
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Pubovaginal Sling Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Scrotal Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Testicle Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteropelvic Junction Obstruction Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sarle?

    Aug 03, 2022
    He took my hubby in from an other Dr and I can't say enough how blessed we are to have him we need more Drs like him he took my other half who was so scared and etc to make sure he's gonna enjoy his life more
    Andy And Crystal — Aug 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Sarle, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Sarle, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sarle to family and friends

    Dr. Sarle's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sarle

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Sarle, MD.

    About Dr. Richard Sarle, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558310920
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Henry Ford Hosp Hlth Sys
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Vermont / College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Sarle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sarle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sarle accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Sarle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sarle has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sarle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Richard Sarle, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.