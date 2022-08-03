Overview

Dr. Richard Sarle, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Sparrow Carson Hospital, Sparrow Clinton Hospital, Sparrow Eaton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Sarle works at Sparrow Medical Group Urology in Lansing, MI with other offices in Clarkston, MI, Dearborn, MI and Rochester Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.