Dr. Richard Sarle, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Sparrow Carson Hospital, Sparrow Clinton Hospital, Sparrow Eaton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.
Sparrow Medical Group Urology1114 E Michigan Ave Ste 300, Lansing, MI 48912 Directions
Clarkston Medical Group5701 Bow Pointe Dr Ste 250, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions (248) 620-6660
Michigan Institute of Urology - Dearborn18100 Oakwood Blvd Ste 315, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 271-0066
Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C.1202 Walton Blvd Ste 211, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 650-4699
Hospital Affiliations
- Sparrow Carson Hospital
- Sparrow Clinton Hospital
- Sparrow Eaton Hospital
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
He took my hubby in from an other Dr and I can't say enough how blessed we are to have him we need more Drs like him he took my other half who was so scared and etc to make sure he's gonna enjoy his life more
About Dr. Richard Sarle, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hosp Hlth Sys
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
