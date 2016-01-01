Dr. Richard Santamaria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santamaria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Santamaria, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Santamaria, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mount Laurel, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Cooper Care Alliance Primary Care at Mount Laurel3829 Church Rd Ste A, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Directions
Jefferson University Physicians Department of Cardiology443 Laurel Oak Rd Ste 100, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Oxford Health Plans
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1568488468
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Cooper University Hospital
Dr. Santamaria has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santamaria accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Santamaria using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Santamaria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santamaria works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Santamaria. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santamaria.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santamaria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santamaria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.