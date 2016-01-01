See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Mountain View, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Richard Sandor, MD

Sports Medicine
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Sandor, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson.

Dr. Sandor works at Sutter Health in Mountain View, CA with other offices in Mountainview, CA and Sunnyvale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palo Alto Medical Foundation
    701 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 934-7171
  2. 2
    PaloAltoMedicalFoundation
    701eelcaminoreal, Mountainview, CA 94040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 934-7575
  3. 3
    Palo Alto Medical Foundation for Health Care
    401 Old San Francisco Rd, Sunnyvale, CA 94086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 934-7111

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Joint Pain

Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Richard Sandor, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1649351131
    Education & Certifications

    • Vet Affairs Med Center
    • University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Sandor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sandor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sandor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

