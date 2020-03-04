Dr. Sandler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Sandler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Sandler, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They completed their fellowship with Wash U-Barnes Hosp
Dr. Sandler works at
Locations
Trc-pine Island Kidney Center1871 N Pine Island Rd, Plantation, FL 33322 Directions (954) 916-8958
Tamarac Artifical Kidney Center7140 W McNab Rd, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 720-5336
Neurology Associates of South Florida LLC201 NW 82nd Ave Ste 502, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 583-1151
Khadra M Osman MD of Fort Lauderdale LLC7061 Cypress Rd Ste 104, Plantation, FL 33317 Directions (954) 583-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Richard Sandler for nearly 20 years and recommend highly. He is knowledgeable in all medical fields. He is extremely thorough and never in a hurry.
About Dr. Richard Sandler, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1720009376
Education & Certifications
- Wash U-Barnes Hosp
- Naval Hospital Pensacola
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandler has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.