See All Nephrologists in Plantation, FL
Dr. Richard Sandler, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Richard Sandler, MD

Nephrology
4 (14)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Richard Sandler, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They completed their fellowship with Wash U-Barnes Hosp

Dr. Sandler works at Trc-pine Island Kidney Center in Plantation, FL with other offices in Tamarac, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Trc-pine Island Kidney Center
    1871 N Pine Island Rd, Plantation, FL 33322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 916-8958
  2. 2
    Tamarac Artifical Kidney Center
    7140 W McNab Rd, Tamarac, FL 33321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 720-5336
  3. 3
    Neurology Associates of South Florida LLC
    201 NW 82nd Ave Ste 502, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 583-1151
  4. 4
    Khadra M Osman MD of Fort Lauderdale LLC
    7061 Cypress Rd Ste 104, Plantation, FL 33317 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 583-2100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sandler?

    Mar 04, 2020
    I have been seeing Dr Richard Sandler for nearly 20 years and recommend highly. He is knowledgeable in all medical fields. He is extremely thorough and never in a hurry.
    Dave Armstrong — Mar 04, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Sandler, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Sandler, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sandler to family and friends

    Dr. Sandler's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sandler

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Sandler, MD.

    About Dr. Richard Sandler, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720009376
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wash U-Barnes Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Naval Hospital Pensacola
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sandler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sandler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sandler has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Richard Sandler, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.