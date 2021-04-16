Dr. Richard Salzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Salzer, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Salzer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Locations
Richard Salzer, MD401 S Van Brunt St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 569-2770
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Puts patient at ease immediately. Takes time to clearly explain. Appreciate his not rushing to do surgery and consider other options first.
About Dr. Richard Salzer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
