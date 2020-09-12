See All Podiatrists in Naples, FL
Dr. Richard Salm, DPM

Podiatry
Overview

Dr. Richard Salm, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Naples, FL. 

Dr. Salm works at Foot & Ankle Management Group in Naples, FL with other offices in Marco Island, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision, Hammer Toe and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Foot & Ankle Ctr
    681 Goodlette-Frank Rd N Ste 160, Naples, FL 34102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 263-0200
    1310 San Marco Rd Ste A, Marco Island, FL 34145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 394-8600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Treatment frequency



    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Richard Salm, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English, French
    • 1861494213
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Salm, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salm has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salm has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Hammer Toe and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Salm. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salm.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

