Overview

Dr. Richard Salib, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and Maple Grove Hospital.



Dr. Salib works at SUMMIT ORTHOPEDICS LTD in Saint Paul, MN with other offices in Woodbury, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.