Dr. Richard Saleeby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saleeby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Saleeby, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Saleeby, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital and Rex Hospital.
Dr. Saleeby works at
Locations
-
1
Raleigh Office3814 Browning Pl Ste 100, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 787-2542
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saleeby?
He is the best!
About Dr. Richard Saleeby, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1073575668
Education & Certifications
- Lehigh Valley Med Cntr
- Mem Med Cntr
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saleeby has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saleeby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saleeby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saleeby works at
Dr. Saleeby has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saleeby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Saleeby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saleeby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saleeby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saleeby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.