Overview

Dr. Richard Salazar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Cayetano Heredia University and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Clinic.



Dr. Salazar works at Jackson Clinic in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.