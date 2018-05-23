Dr. Richard Salazar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Salazar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Salazar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Cayetano Heredia University and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Clinic.
Locations
Jackson Neurology1722 Pine St Ste 402, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 293-8082
Jackson Hospital & Clinic1801 Pine St Ste 202, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 293-8082
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Salazar is a terrific doctor. Smart, great communicator. Knows what he's doing.
About Dr. Richard Salazar, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Cayetano Heredia University
- Cayetano Heredia U Peruana
- Neurology and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
