Dr. Richard Saint, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saint is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Saint, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Saint, MD is an Urology Specialist in Broken Arrow, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Broken Arrow, Ascension St. John Medical Center, Ascension St. John Owasso and Saint Francis Hospital South.
They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Stones and Circumcision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 850 W Mission St, Broken Arrow, OK 74012 Directions (918) 606-1779
-
2
Tulsa Urology800 W Boise Cir Ste 210, Broken Arrow, OK 74012 Directions (918) 872-9611
-
3
Tulsa Urology- Owasso Clinic12455 E 100th St N Ste 150, Owasso, OK 74055 Directions (918) 872-9611
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Broken Arrow
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Ascension St. John Owasso
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saint?
Dr. Saint performed surgery on me and I was very pleased. I had a good understanding going into the surgery and a good post surgery discussion which answered every question. He is knowledgeable, experienced and professional. And he has excellent, very clean offices, and staff which presents a good team. I appreciated that he always got right to the point and avoided a lot of B.S. and wasted time. I can highly recommend him without any reservation.
About Dr. Richard Saint, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1851313373
Education & Certifications
- Clarian Indiana University Hospital
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saint has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saint accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saint has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saint has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Stones and Circumcision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saint on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Saint. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saint.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saint, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saint appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.