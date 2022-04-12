Dr. Richard Sadove, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sadove is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Sadove, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Sadove, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Rush College of Medicine|Rush Medical College Of Rush University|Rush University Med School and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
Dr. Sadove works at
Locations
Richard Sadove, MD101 NW 75th St Ste 3, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 520-2705
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Had a breast augmentation done !!! They came out great !! Not to much pain. Dr. Sadove and the staff are amazing very helpful and supportive about any questions !
About Dr. Richard Sadove, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Virginia Med School|Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Rush - Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rush Presby St Lukes Med Ct|Rush Presbyterian St Lukes Medical Center
- Rush College of Medicine|Rush Medical College Of Rush University|Rush University Med School
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sadove has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sadove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sadove works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadove. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadove.
