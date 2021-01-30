Dr. Richard Sachson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sachson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Sachson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Sachson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Endocrine Associates of Dallas P.A.10260 N Central Expy Ste 100N, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 363-5535
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I have been a patient of Dr. Sachson for almost two years, I can be a high maintence patient at times (I also dabble in the homeopathic treatment world as well which Dr. Sachson tolerates but give clear guidance about which is nice). Dr. Sachson and Amie (his PA) who commonly works with/speaks to patients on his behalf is always a pleasure (both Dr. Sachson and Amie respond very quickly via email and phone call)- she is patient, warm, and kind but the message is always direct, clear, and honest- which is a big deal because sometimes my medical issues can cause a brain fog where I can get repetitive or mixed up. I’m never confused about exactly what they think or want me to do or exactly what is going on- which helps tremendously. Even when the pandemic hit and everyone was in the dark I was able to zoom appointments and never felt forgotten about or on my own. I’m sure they received 500 of the same questions that day, but handled my concerns with care. I have also seen quite a few Dr.
- Internal Medicine
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1801843800
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- U Chicago Hosps
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
