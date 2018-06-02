Dr. Ryncarz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Ryncarz, MD
Dr. Richard Ryncarz, MD is a Pulmonologist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from ALLEGHENY GENERAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Wheeling Hospital.
Ryncarz Pulmonary Care Inc.40 Medical Park Ste 302, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 905-9706
Divakar S Bangera MD92 N 4th St Ste 19, Martins Ferry, OH 43935 Directions (304) 905-9706
Visiting Nurse Services of Wheeling Hospital58 16th St, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 234-1935
- Wheeling Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Excellent care! He really listens and tailors treatment to the individual!
- Pulmonary Disease
- 27 years of experience
- English
- ALLEGHENY GENERAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
Dr. Ryncarz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ryncarz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ryncarz has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ryncarz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ryncarz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ryncarz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ryncarz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ryncarz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.