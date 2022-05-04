Dr. Richard Ruskin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruskin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Ruskin, MD
Dr. Richard Ruskin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from OHIO VALLEY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY.
Desert Pain Institute6309 E Baywood Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 325-3801
Banner Baywood Medical Center6644 E Baywood Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 321-2000
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- City of Mesa Health Plan
- CopperPoint Mutual
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Worker's Compensation
I was doing small talk in a doctor's waiting room, and Dr Ruskin's name was mentioned as a possible avenue to get rid of my lower back pain. I followed up with the reccomendation and I now am really pleased with the results. My progressing pain, of three years, has stopped bothering me. Big problem now is to get moving and reshape the muscles that went soft from lack of use.
- Pain Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1447274477
- OHIO VALLEY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY
- Anesthesiology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Ruskin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruskin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruskin has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruskin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruskin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruskin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruskin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruskin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.