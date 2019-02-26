See All Podiatrists in Glendale, CA
Dr. Richard Rupp, DPM

Podiatry
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Richard Rupp, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Glendale, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.

Dr. Rupp works at Richard L. Rupp, DPM in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Richard L. Rupp, DPM
    1510 S Central Ave Ste 120, Glendale, CA 91204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 242-3668
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Adventist Health Glendale

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 26, 2019
    Has help me with getting rid of of ulcers on my feet and keeping my feet healthy.
    Anonymous — Feb 26, 2019
    About Dr. Richard Rupp, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619956489
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American College Of Foot and Ankle Orthopedics
    Residency
    • Los Angeles County Usc
    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
