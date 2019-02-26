Overview

Dr. Richard Rupp, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Glendale, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.



Dr. Rupp works at Richard L. Rupp, DPM in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.