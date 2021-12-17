See All Otolaryngologists in Temecula, CA
Dr. Richard Ruiz, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3 (36)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Ruiz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Inland Valley Medical Center and Rancho Springs Medical Center.

Dr. Ruiz works at Richard Ruiz, M.D., Inc. in Temecula, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Earwax Buildup and Enlarged Turbinates along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Richard Ruiz, M.D., Inc.
    27403 Ynez Rd Ste 107, Temecula, CA 92591 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 506-0400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inland Valley Medical Center
  • Rancho Springs Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Postnasal Drip
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Turbinates
Postnasal Drip
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Turbinates

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Dec 17, 2021
    The best
    Kent Johnson — Dec 17, 2021
    About Dr. Richard Ruiz, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1336340710
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Yale-New Haven Hospital
    Internship
    • Yale-New Haven Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Yale University
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California, Irvine
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Ruiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ruiz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ruiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ruiz works at Richard Ruiz, M.D., Inc. in Temecula, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ruiz’s profile.

    Dr. Ruiz has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Earwax Buildup and Enlarged Turbinates, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruiz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruiz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruiz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

