Overview

Dr. Richard Ruh Sr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Ruh Sr works at Mindful Living Center Ny LLC in Orchard Park, NY with other offices in Buffalo, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.