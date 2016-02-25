Overview

Dr. Richard Ruggieri, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Ruggieri works at Wayland Medical Associates in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Wellness Examination along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.