Dr. Rubin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Rubin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Rubin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Rubin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cardiocare LLC5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 700, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 654-6442
-
2
Cardiocare LLC900 17th St NW Ste 1250, Washington, DC 20006 Directions (301) 656-3334
Hospital Affiliations
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rubin?
I feel secure knowing Dr Rubin is as open, concerned and interested as he is knowledgeable & skilled.
About Dr. Richard Rubin, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1962478578
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
- The Johns Hopkins University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubin works at
Dr. Rubin has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.