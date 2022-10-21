Dr. Rubin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Rubin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Rubin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Rubin works at
Locations
B I M C6550 Fannin St Ste 1101, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-0006Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent experience with Dr. Rubin. He is really trying to help me. Shiela Milch
About Dr. Richard Rubin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1942293758
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
