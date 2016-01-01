Dr. Richard Rubenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Rubenstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Rubenstein, MD is a dermatologist in Tamarac, FL. Dr. Rubenstein completed a residency at Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine. He currently practices at Skin & Cancer Associates and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Rubenstein is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Tamarac office7421 N University Dr Ste 307, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 720-7272
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Richard Rubenstein, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Duke University
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Admitting Hospitals
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Rubenstein?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubenstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubenstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubenstein has seen patients for Dry Skin, Ringworm and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubenstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rubenstein speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubenstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.