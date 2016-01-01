See All Dermatologists in Tamarac, FL
Dermatology
41 years of experience
Dr. Richard Rubenstein, MD is a dermatologist in Tamarac, FL. Dr. Rubenstein completed a residency at Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine. He currently practices at Skin & Cancer Associates and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Rubenstein is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

    Tamarac office
    7421 N University Dr Ste 307, Tamarac, FL 33321 (954) 720-7272

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Skin
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Contact Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Boil
  View other providers who treat Boil
Cellulitis
Dermatitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Varicose Eczema
Birthmark
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bedsores
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Hives
  View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Melanoma
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Rosacea
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Warts
  View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
  View other providers who treat Acne
Allergic Reaction
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Cancer
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cold Sore
Erythema Multiforme
Foot Conditions
Genital Warts
Hidradenitis
Kaposi's Sarcoma
Lice
  View other providers who treat Lice
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Parapsoriasis
Pemphigoid
Psoriatic Arthritis
Scabies
  View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections
Tinea Versicolor
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Ambetter
  • Anthem
  • AvMed
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Commercial Insurance Company
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Golden Rule
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan
  • Tricare
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Richard Rubenstein, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 41 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • Male
  • 1477558096
Education & Certifications

  • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
  • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
  • Duke University
  • Dermatology and Internal Medicine
  • HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 40 ratings
Patient Ratings (40)
5 Star
(35)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
