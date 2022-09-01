Dr. Richard Rozencwaig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rozencwaig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Rozencwaig, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Rozencwaig, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Aventura, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Wash
Dr. Rozencwaig works at
Locations
Orthopedic Care Center21000 NE 28th Ave Ste 104, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 937-1999
Orthopedic Care Center Hallandale230 S Dixie Hwy, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Directions (954) 458-2166
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have had to see Dr. Rozencwaig on multiple occasions with two of my children (18, 17) for two separate injuries. Each time no matter how busy he is he takes time with us, explains everything in great detail and makes sure we clearly understand the course of treatment. He is kind and empathetic and has always made what could be a not great situation much more pleasant. He is an excellent Doctor and my family and I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Richard Rozencwaig, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Creole and Spanish
- 1689767477
Education & Certifications
- University Wash
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rozencwaig has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rozencwaig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rozencwaig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rozencwaig has seen patients for Glenoid Labrum Tear, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Wrist Sprain or Strain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rozencwaig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rozencwaig speaks Creole and Spanish.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Rozencwaig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rozencwaig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rozencwaig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rozencwaig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.