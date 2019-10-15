See All Podiatrists in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Richard Rozelle, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Richard Rozelle, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.

Dr. Rozelle works at Foot & Ankle Specialists of West MI in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    West Michigan Heart
    5175 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 363-9833

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health Saint Mary's
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • University of Michigan Health - West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Achilles Tendinitis
Foot Fracture
Ankle Disorders
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Injury
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunionette
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot
Flat Foot
Foot and Ankle Disorders
Foot and Ankle Injuries
Foot Conditions
Foot Deformities
Foot Injuries
Foot Sprain
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Heel Pain
Ingrown Toenail
Sever's Disease
Stress Fracture of Foot
Ulcer of Foot
Wound Care and Management
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Physicians' Care Network
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 15, 2019
    Excellent doctor! Compassionate, caring, professional, and skilled. Highly recommend him to anyone looking for an excellent podiatrist.
    John Hausig — Oct 15, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Rozelle, DPM
    About Dr. Richard Rozelle, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528094257
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Grissam Air Force Base, Indiana
    Medical Education
    • Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Central Michigan University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Rozelle, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rozelle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rozelle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rozelle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rozelle works at Foot & Ankle Specialists of West MI in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Rozelle’s profile.

    Dr. Rozelle has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rozelle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rozelle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rozelle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rozelle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rozelle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

