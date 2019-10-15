Dr. Richard Rozelle, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rozelle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Rozelle, DPM
Overview
Dr. Richard Rozelle, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.
Locations
West Michigan Heart5175 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 363-9833
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- McLaren Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Physicians' Care Network
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor! Compassionate, caring, professional, and skilled. Highly recommend him to anyone looking for an excellent podiatrist.
About Dr. Richard Rozelle, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1528094257
Education & Certifications
- Grissam Air Force Base, Indiana
- Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine
- Central Michigan University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rozelle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rozelle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rozelle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rozelle has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rozelle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rozelle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rozelle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rozelle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rozelle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.