Overview

Dr. Richard Rowe, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Piedmont Macon Medical Center.



Dr. Rowe works at Georgia Neurosurgical Institute in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.