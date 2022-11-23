See All Neurosurgeons in Macon, GA
Dr. Richard Rowe, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (57)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Rowe, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Piedmont Macon Medical Center.

Dr. Rowe works at Georgia Neurosurgical Institute in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Locations

    Georgia Neurosurgical Institute
    840 Pine St Ste 880, Macon, GA 31201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 743-7092
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
  • Piedmont Macon Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Head Trauma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shunts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shunts
Skull Base Disorders Chevron Icon
Skull Base Lesions Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord and Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Alliant Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
    • NovaNet
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Security Health Plan (SHP)
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Nov 23, 2022
    Dr. Rowe is truly an amazing, kind, professional, gifted & brilliant neurosurgeon & I am so grateful that he is my neurosurgeon. Dr. Rowe did an ACDF Spinal Fusion C3-C7; my recovery & my healing process is going very positively. His bedside manner is very caring, personable & professional; all of his team took amazing care of me; before, during & after my surgery. They all had exceeded my expectations & treated me like I was an actual person & not just another patient. All of Dr. Rowe's staff members at the Georgia Neurosurgical Institute are extremely helpful, courteous, knowledgeable & professional. Because of Dr. Rowe and his staff at GNI, I could not be any happier, knowing that I am on the right healing path through their knowledge & outstanding care, they have given & shown me. I truly & sincerely recommend Dr. Rowe & the Georgia Neurosurgical Institute for all of your neurosurgical needs.
    Angelique Metcalf — Nov 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Rowe, MD
    About Dr. Richard Rowe, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770673253
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Skull Base Neurosurgery, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences, Little Rock, Ar
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Neurosurgery, Medical College Of Georgia, Augusta, Ga
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Emory University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Rowe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rowe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rowe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rowe works at Georgia Neurosurgical Institute in Macon, GA. View the full address on Dr. Rowe’s profile.

    Dr. Rowe has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rowe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rowe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rowe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

