Dr. Richard Rowe, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Rowe, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Piedmont Macon Medical Center.
Georgia Neurosurgical Institute840 Pine St Ste 880, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 743-7092Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
- NovaNet
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Dr. Rowe is truly an amazing, kind, professional, gifted & brilliant neurosurgeon & I am so grateful that he is my neurosurgeon. Dr. Rowe did an ACDF Spinal Fusion C3-C7; my recovery & my healing process is going very positively. His bedside manner is very caring, personable & professional; all of his team took amazing care of me; before, during & after my surgery. They all had exceeded my expectations & treated me like I was an actual person & not just another patient. All of Dr. Rowe's staff members at the Georgia Neurosurgical Institute are extremely helpful, courteous, knowledgeable & professional. Because of Dr. Rowe and his staff at GNI, I could not be any happier, knowing that I am on the right healing path through their knowledge & outstanding care, they have given & shown me. I truly & sincerely recommend Dr. Rowe & the Georgia Neurosurgical Institute for all of your neurosurgical needs.
- Neurosurgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1770673253
- Skull Base Neurosurgery, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences, Little Rock, Ar
- Neurosurgery, Medical College Of Georgia, Augusta, Ga
- Emory University
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Rowe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rowe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rowe works at
Dr. Rowe has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rowe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rowe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rowe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.