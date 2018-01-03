Overview

Dr. Richard Roux, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Yakima, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Yakima Valley Memorial.



Dr. Roux works at Orthopedics Northwest,PLLC in Yakima, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Arthroscopy and Meniscus Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.