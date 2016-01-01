Dr. Roth has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Roth, MD
Dr. Richard Roth, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mc Lean, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine.
- 1 6845 Elm St Ste 210, Mc Lean, VA 22101 Directions (703) 821-2337
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Richard Roth, MD
- Psychiatry
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1497758098
- SUNY Dwnst-Kings Co Hosp
- Lennox Hill Hosp
- Northwestern U, School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
