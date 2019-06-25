Overview

Dr. Richard Roth, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Roth works at ColumbiaDoctors 10 Indian Rock in Suffern, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.