Overview

Dr. Richard Roth, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kingston, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Regional Hospital Of Scranton.



Dr. Roth works at Revive MedSpa at Eye Care Specialists in Kingston, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.