Dr. Richard Roston, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Roston, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Dr. Roston works at
Locations
Kaiser Permanente3900 Broadway Bldg A, Oakland, CA 94611 Directions (510) 752-1075
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Roston, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1609849520
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Roston. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roston.
