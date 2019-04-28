Dr. Roskos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Roskos, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Roskos, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Denton, TX.
They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Adjustment Disorder and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2026 W University Dr Ste 8, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 320-8100
-
2
Timberlawn Mental Health System4600 Samuell Blvd, Dallas, TX 75228 Directions (214) 320-9000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve worked with him multiple times the past couple of years and he has been the best doctor I’ve ever worked with hands down.
About Dr. Stephen Roskos, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1932117124
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
