Overview

Dr. Richard Roski, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.



Dr. Roski works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL with other offices in Davenport, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.