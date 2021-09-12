Dr. Richard Roski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Roski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Roski, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
Dr. Roski works at
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Florida2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5000
- 2 1351 W Central Park Ave Ste 2100, Davenport, IA 52804 Directions (319) 383-2763
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana

Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Roski performed multi-level laminectomies on me in 2014. I have had no complications in the seven years since, and my quality of life has improved immensely. Dr. Roski was humble, despite his obvious skill, and I would recommend him highly if you need spinal surgery.
About Dr. Richard Roski, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1568452076
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Purdue University
- Neurosurgery
