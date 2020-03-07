Dr. Rosenthal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Rosenthal, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Rosenthal, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.
Dr. Rosenthal works at
Locations
The Kirklin Clinic2000 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 801-8798Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday1:00pm - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor
About Dr. Richard Rosenthal, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1447364286
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenthal accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenthal has seen patients for Diabetes Counseling, Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroid Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenthal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenthal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.