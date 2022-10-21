Dr. Rosengard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Rosengard, DO
Overview
Dr. Richard Rosengard, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS.
Locations
Metrocenter Psychiatry Pllc10000 N 31st Ave Ste D201, Phoenix, AZ 85051 Directions (602) 943-3100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr Rosengard by a friend over 10 years ago. I am thankful for the referral. For over 10 years Dr Rosengard has shown that he cares for people, he wants to help, and he has the experience to help. I will not go to another doctor, he has been exceptional in his bed side manner, expertise, and honest compassion. His office staff is icing on the cake. His office staff truly goes above and beyond, I have had first hand experience with how good the whole staff treats its clients. I recommend Dr Rosengard and his office to everyone.
About Dr. Richard Rosengard, DO
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1861499907
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosengard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosengard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosengard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosengard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosengard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosengard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.