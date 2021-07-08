Dr. Richard Rosenfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Rosenfeld, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Rosenfeld, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.
Locations
UPB-Brooklyn ENT at Brooklyn Heights185 Montague St Fl 5, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 780-1498Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My 4 year old had put a piece of foil confetti in her nose. Dr. Rosenfeld was able to get it out with such skill and care. His nurse who was assisting also was so sweet and gentle with my daughter.
About Dr. Richard Rosenfeld, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1356360267
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenfeld has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenfeld accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenfeld has seen patients for Otitis Media, Ear Tube Placement and Adenoidectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenfeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.