Ear, Nose, and Throat
Dr. Richard Rosenberg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in White Plains, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York University New York, Ny

Dr. Rosenberg works at ENT and Allergy Associates - White Plains in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    ENT and Allergy Associates - White Plains
    222 Bloomingdale Rd Fl 2, White Plains, NY 10605 (914) 949-3888

  White Plains Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Vertigo
Dizziness
Earwax Buildup
Vertigo
Dizziness

    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    EmblemHealth
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    MVP Health Care

    Jul 15, 2022
    I have seen Dr. Rosenberg at least five times and he's always been calm, informative and very clear as he explains what he is going to do. I am very fortunate to have him as my ENT doctor. He immediately was able to diagnose the cause of my vertigo and Treat it in the office. It was a positional problem involving my middle ear and when I left the office the rather severe vertigowas totally cleared.
    Carole. Bisker — Jul 15, 2022
    About Dr. Richard Rosenberg, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    English
    1316986029
    Education & Certifications

    New York University New York, Ny
    Nyu Hospitals Center, Otolaryngology Kaleida Hlth Sys-Buffalo Gen, General Surgery
    Buffalo General Hospital
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Dr. Richard Rosenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Rosenberg works at ENT and Allergy Associates - White Plains in White Plains, NY.

    Dr. Rosenberg has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Dizziness, and more.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

