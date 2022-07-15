Dr. Richard Rosenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Rosenberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Rosenberg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in White Plains, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York University New York, Ny
Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - White Plains222 Bloomingdale Rd Fl 2, White Plains, NY 10605 Directions (914) 949-3888
Hospital Affiliations
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenberg?
I have seen Dr. Rosenberg at least five times and he’s always been calm, informative and very clear as he explains what he is going to do. I am very fortunate to have him as my ENT doctor. He immediately was able to diagnose the cause of my vertigo and Treat it in the office. It was a positional problem involving my middle ear and when I left the office the rather severe vertigowas totally cleared.
About Dr. Richard Rosenberg, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1316986029
Education & Certifications
- New York University New York, Ny
- Nyu Hospitals Center, Otolaryngology Kaleida Hlth Sys-Buffalo Gen, General Surgery
- Buffalo General Hospital
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenberg has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.
