Dr. Richard Rosenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Rosenberg, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Locations
-
1
Rudasill - Medical Oncology & Hematology2070 W Rudasill Rd Ste 130, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 797-4468Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenberg?
Very willing to explore options regarding health issues.
About Dr. Richard Rosenberg, MD
- Oncology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215976816
Education & Certifications
- Medicine Branch Of The National Cancer Institute
- Downstate Medical Center
- University of Florida
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Rosenberg speaks Spanish.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.
