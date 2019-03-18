See All Gastroenterologists in New York, NY
Gastroenterology
Dr. Richard Rosenberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Rosenberg works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Esophagitis and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032

  NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

    Mar 18, 2019
    Very impressed with Dr. Rosenberg. Since I had allergic reactions to 2 medications within a "family of medications" that are the gold standard for my condition, Dr. R compared the atomic structures of the 2 meds which caused my reaction to other meds within that "family". He selected the med with the least similarities in structure to the 2 problematic ones. Then before having me begin the medication, he collaborated with an allergist and arranged an appt for me. Very impressed with all he did.
    — Mar 18, 2019
    Gastroenterology
    36 years of experience
    English
    1134205495
    New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    New York Presbyterian Hospital Columbia Presbyterian Center
    A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
