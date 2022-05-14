Dr. Richard Rosenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Rosenbaum, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Rosenbaum, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center, Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center and OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.
Dr. Rosenbaum works at
Locations
Legacy Medical Group-Neurology at Good Samaritan1040 NW 22nd Ave Ste 420, Portland, OR 97210 Directions (503) 413-6166
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
- Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He's been my neurologist for about a little over a year and he's always been been very helpful. While I am sad to see him retire he deserves a very happy retirement time. From what I gather he's spent the majority of his life devoted to his patients. He deserves all the best.
About Dr. Richard Rosenbaum, MD
- Neurology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1588656896
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes of Health
- University of California San Francisco
- Harvard Medical School
- Harvard
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
