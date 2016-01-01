Overview

Dr. Richard Rosen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital and Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Rosen works at SWAT Surgical Associates LLP in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.