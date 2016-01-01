Dr. Richard Rosen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Rosen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital and Covenant Medical Center.
Lubbock Surgical Associates Llp3611 22nd Pl, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 771-2222
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Childrens Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- FirstCare Health Plans
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144234386
- University Med Center
- Lubbock Genl Hosp
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- General Surgery
