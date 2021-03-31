Dr. Richard Rogachefsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogachefsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Rogachefsky, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Pedro, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro.
Peter D. Sliskovich MD Inc.1360 W 6th St, San Pedro, CA 90732 Directions (310) 833-2406
Orthopedic Surgical Specialists23600 Telo Ave Ste 180, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 257-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very professional and friendly. Explained my condition well. Did surgery on my hand. Answered all of my questions. Compassionate.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1316981954
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Rogachefsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rogachefsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rogachefsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogachefsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogachefsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogachefsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogachefsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.