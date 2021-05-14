Dr. Richard Rodman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Rodman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Rodman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital.
Dr. Rodman works at
Locations
-
1
Microsurgical Eye Consultants31 Centennial Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 531-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had cataract surgery with Dr. Rodman 4/29/2021. It was a great experience! I was kept abreast of the whole procedure. When it was done I left the facility confident in the fact that my surgery went as planned and I would have positive results. I now have 20/20 vision in that eye!
About Dr. Richard Rodman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- University Of Michigan Health System
- Mount Auburn Hospital
- Brown Medical School
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodman works at
Dr. Rodman has seen patients for Corneal Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rodman speaks Chinese and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodman.
