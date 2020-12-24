Dr. Richard Rochester, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rochester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Rochester, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Rochester, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Dr. Rochester works at
Locations
-
1
Radnor Psychiatric Group5123 Virginia Way Ste C11, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (615) 373-5205
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rochester?
I have been seeing him for many years I feel like I grew up with him! I appreciate his professionalism, kindness and wisdom.
About Dr. Richard Rochester, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1902802523
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Med Center
- Balboa Usn Hosp
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Clemson University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rochester has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rochester accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rochester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rochester works at
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Rochester. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rochester.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rochester, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rochester appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.