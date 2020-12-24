See All Psychiatrists in Brentwood, TN
Dr. Richard Rochester, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (48)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Rochester, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Dr. Rochester works at TMS Center of Brentwood in Brentwood, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Radnor Psychiatric Group
    5123 Virginia Way Ste C11, Brentwood, TN 37027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 373-5205

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Predominantly Inattentive Type Chevron Icon
Attention Problems Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Chronic Depression Chevron Icon
Comorbid Psychiatric Disorders Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depression Relapse Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder With Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Without Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Persistent Anxiety Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychophysiological Insomnia Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Seasonal Affective Disorder Chevron Icon
Shift Work Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Situational Depression Chevron Icon
Sleep Deprivation Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Trichotillomania Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 24, 2020
    I have been seeing him for many years I feel like I grew up with him! I appreciate his professionalism, kindness and wisdom.
    Marleen M. — Dec 24, 2020
    About Dr. Richard Rochester, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902802523
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Vanderbilt University Med Center
    Internship
    • Balboa Usn Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Clemson University
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
