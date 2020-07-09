Overview

Dr. Richard Roby, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&amp;M University / Main Campus|Texas A&M University / Main Campus and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin .



Dr. Roby works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in Lufkin, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

