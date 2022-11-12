Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Robinson, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Robinson, MD is a Pulmonologist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital, Mary Washington Hospital, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and Stafford Hospital.
Locations
Richard G. Robinson M.d & Mark J. Clinton M.d. PC2296 Opitz Blvd Ste 230, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (540) 657-6361
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Mary Washington Hospital
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
- Stafford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you Dr. Robinson for all the time & effort you spent providing excellent care for my husband . You were so compassionate towards both of us over the years & I'm so thankful & you were "THE MAN " to him . We couldn't have found a better Pulmonologist . Thank you to the Staff in the office as well for being helpful & compassionate.
About Dr. Richard Robinson, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1053343905
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robinson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robinson has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Bronchitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
