Dr. Richard Robertson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robertson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Robertson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Robertson, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Robertson works at
Locations
-
1
Segura Neuroscience & Pain Center7039 Highway 190 East Service Rd Ste C, Covington, LA 70433 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Robertson?
He is thorough in his examination, diagnosis, and explanation of treatment options. He is available to talk anytime. He explains procedures well and has excellent bedside manner. His staff is beyond accommodating. He reminds me of doctors who practiced before insurance and managed care took over. Old-school true patient care…
About Dr. Richard Robertson, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1053756965
Education & Certifications
- MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robertson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robertson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Robertson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Robertson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robertson works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Robertson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robertson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robertson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robertson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.