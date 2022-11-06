Dr. Richard Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Roberts, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Roberts, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Roberts works at
Locations
Glendale Family Medicine7801 Myrtle Ave, Glendale, NY 11385 Directions (718) 326-4332
OB/GYN Associates of Glendale & Great Neck - Great Neck600 Northern Blvd Ste 106, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 466-4128
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was a nervous little bee when I was pregnant. From the moment I came to see Dr. Roberts, I could tell that he cared about the pregnancy losses I had in the past and that he wanted us to have this baby. From the beginning, Dr. Roberts ran extensive tests. He ensured my nutrition was good, measured my antibodies for viruses/illness, and sent me to a high-risk specialist. Between him and the high-risk team, they helped me navigate a rocky pregnancy. Many OBGYNs barely spend time with their patients. They just put a heart monitor around your belly, take your vitals, take a urine sample and send you on your way. That is the extent of your check-up. I know because I went to several OBGYNs to see how different offices operate. Dr. Roberts was a clear choice. If you are reading this, I hope he gets to be your doctor.
About Dr. Richard Roberts, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871528729
Education & Certifications
- Flushing Hospital Med Center
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberts works at
Dr. Roberts has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Roberts speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
