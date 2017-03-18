Dr. Richard Robbins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robbins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Robbins, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Robbins, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Indigestion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1905 7th Ave, Columbus, GA 31901 Directions (706) 324-3325
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
The VERY BEST DOCTOR I HAVE EVER HAD.. He does care 100% about his patients. Lord How I will miss him when he retires.
About Dr. Richard Robbins, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1922168350
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robbins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robbins accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robbins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robbins has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Indigestion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robbins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Robbins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robbins.
