Overview

Dr. Richard Rissmiller Jr, MD is a Pulmonologist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Rissmiller Jr works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Sarcoidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.