See All Pediatricians in Garden City, NY
Dr. Richard Rieger, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Richard Rieger, MD

Pediatrics
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
69 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Richard Rieger, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 69 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    160 OXFORD BLVD, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 746-5157

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Rieger?

Feb 27, 2020
I am now 55 years old. I used to see Dr Rieger when I was a little girl. I do not know if he will get this message but it’s worth a shot. All those tennis lessons helped and shuffle board downstairs, your house was amazing to a child but you always made it so easy to talk and just let me be me.Thank you, god bless hope all is well. Lorraine DeGeorgio
Lorraine Degeorgio — Feb 27, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Richard Rieger, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Rieger, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rieger to family and friends

Dr. Rieger's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Rieger

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Rieger, MD.

About Dr. Richard Rieger, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 69 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1639396179
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Pediatrics
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rieger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rieger has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rieger.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rieger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rieger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Richard Rieger, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.